The chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, recommended cooking at home and not ordering ready-made meals, as this would allow controlling the composition of the dish and the method of preparation.

Starodubova noted that when cooking at home, you can reduce the content of salt, fat and sugar, and also refuse to fry.

“When a ready-made dish is brought in, its composition, unfortunately, cannot be changed. If we talk about products, and not dishes, then there are many advantages in ordering and delivering them: saving time, effort, sometimes money, the possibility of planning and preliminary preparation of the menu, “she quotes her words”RIA News»On Wednesday, March 31st.

At the same time, the doctor noted that a balanced and healthy dinner can sometimes not bring joy if a lot of effort has been spent on preparing it after hard work. Therefore, the main question is what and in what quantity a person orders in a ready-made food delivery service.

Earlier, on March 24, nutritionist Maria Chernyaeva warned about the dangers of fresh bread.

As the specialist explained, fresh baked goods are difficult to digest and have a higher acidity than stale ones. In case of disturbances in the work of the gastrointestinal tract, such as, for example, gastritis and peptic ulcer disease, such food can lead to exacerbations of chronic diseases.