During work in the country, up to several hundred calories per hour are burned. Nutritionist, gastroenterologist Oleg Lysenko on Sunday, May 7, told what physical activity in the garden should be chosen to lose weight.

“Digging the beds is a more intense and energetic workout and burns 400 to 600 calories per hour, making it one of the best exercises for gardeners. Chopping and sawing firewood will burn about 600 calories per hour, ”said the nutritionist in an interview. Lenta.ru.

He called weeding and watering plants a low-intensity activity that would help burn 200 to 400 calories an hour. He noted that lawn mowing burns 250 to 350 calories per hour.

The expert recalled that men and women spend calories differently. That is why you should not overwork yourself and ignore the rest. In addition, only due to physical activity, you will not be able to lose weight.

“With an increase in physical activity, accompanied by an increased consumption of calories, in contrast to the usual energy consumption, the mechanism of energy conservation is activated in the body. In addition to this, after exhausting work, most likely, you will eat after a lot more than you should. And where there is no calorie deficit, there is no weight loss, ”the nutritionist warned.

Lysenko advised me to eat according to the plate system. In this case, the body receives the necessary amount of nutrients. Vegetables, fruits and berries should take up half the plate. Complex carbohydrates, including potatoes – a quarter of a plate. And the remaining quarter – protein sources, that is, fish, meat, beans, nuts, dairy products.

On the same day, Elena Tikhomirova, a general practitioner, nutritionist at the SM-Clinic, told Izvestia about the contraindications for eating shish kebab. So, she stated that shish kebab is contraindicated for people with acute and chronic diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as people with allergies to the meat from which it is made. According to her, the most suitable meat for barbecue is chicken and fish, as well as lean pork.