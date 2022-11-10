“Good nutrition does not make you a champion, but a champion cannot become a champion without good nutrition. The diet of the athletes is elaborated together with the nutritionist. “He thus reaffirms the importance of a healthy combination of sport and nutrition. Emilio Buono, nutritionist biologist which follows several elite athletes, by the way of the scandal that is going through the world of rhythmic gymnastics. The heavy declarations of Nina Corradini, 19, and Anna Basta, 22, both former athletes of the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team, have triggered an unprecedented media hype and a ripple effect of testimonies from all over Italy, which are shaking the world of rhythmic gymnastics and more.

“Sports nutrition is an evolving science – continues Buono – food research associated with the study of the human body is lively, we nutritionists must constantly keep up to date. For this reason, I dedicate myself to training and my latest course ‘Nutrition in power and endurance sports’, available on the Consulcesi platform, helps health professionals to develop specific food plans for certain workouts or competitions “.

“Especially when competing at high levels, nutrition is a fundamental aspect of athletic training and becomes a real ally, it is essential to take them into account to achieve sporting goals – says Buono – Sacrifice and willpower are necessary to reach high levels in sport, but we cannot forget the athlete’s general health and well-being. For this – he continues – it is essential that a professional communicate with the athlete and with the parents, in the case of minors. Furthermore, it is important to create a human relationship with the sportsman, which makes him feel followed and encouraged and never and in no case humiliated in the face of a difficulty or a fall ”.