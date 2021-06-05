The Healthy Eating Basket is made up of half of vegetables and fruits – its most expensive contents. In the summer season, these products go down in price, so during this period you should stock up on vitamins as much as possible, which on Saturday, June 5, said nutritionist Asiyat Khachirova.

“Vegetables make up the bulk of the high cost of healthy eating, as they should make up half of our healthy food basket. In the summer, all these greens become cheaper. Summer is the healthiest time of the year when you have to gorge yourself on fruits and vegetables while they are cheap. You also need to do home preservation or freezing in order to reduce the cost of healthy food in the winter season, ”the expert said in an interview with radio Sputnik…

According to Khachirova, at the moment one can observe the return of the tendency to agriculture in summer cottages – growing seedlings of various kinds of vegetables with their own hands and further preserving food for the winter, which is one of the ways to stock up on vitamins. Thus, you can not only replenish your supply of vitamins, but at the same time reduce the winter budget for such products as vegetables and fruits, which will further increase in price.

The nutritionist noted that it is recommended to purchase products such as fruits and vegetables for harvesting at farmers’ markets: there you can find products that exceed their store counterparts in quality, taste and cheapness.

