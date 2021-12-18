Sugar is found in a large number of non-confectionery products. The head of the Department of Clinical Dietetics at the V.V. Vinogradova, candidate of medical sciences, therapist, nutritionist Yulia Pigareva on Saturday, December 18.

“Carbonated drinks are in the first place: they contain a very large amount of sugar, and a person can drink a large amount of these sugary carbonated drinks. Next – ready-made sauces, most often with tomato paste, various ketchups. Usually, a person does not suspect that such food may contain a lot of excess sugar. Fruit yoghurts and curds, sweet dairy products also contain sugar. In addition, various muesli and products for a quick breakfast, as a rule, contain sugar in their composition, ”Pigareva shared in an interview with radio Sputnik…

Sugar can be present in a product even if the word “sugar” itself is not in the list of ingredients, and therefore the etiquette should be carefully reviewed before purchasing.

“For example, in terms of its composition, the product is sugar-free, but at the same time some kind of syrup is added: Jerusalem artichoke, agave. These are simple sugars anyway. Perhaps a natural sweetener like honey is preferable to regular sugar, but again, how much is important. These simple sugars should be included in your daily calorie intake. Reading labels is very important. There may be sugar, but it should be in the very last place in the composition, not in the first, ”the doctor explained.

On December 13, nutritionist Svetlana Zelentsova said that excessive consumption of sugar negatively affects the body. So, its consumption is associated with an increased calorie intake, which leads to excess weight. Excess sugar makes cells insensitive to it, insulin resistance develops, which leads to type 2 diabetes, and increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and some types of cancer.