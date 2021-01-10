People with lung involvement need to eat animal fats and generally eat well. On Sunday, January 10, nutritionist Irina Dyadikova told about this.

According to her, during the period of coronavirus disease, you should not strictly limit food consumption, especially in winter. Meals should contain proteins and fats.

For the prevention of COVID-19, you can prepare a special “health sandwich” by spreading a paste of lard, cilantro, black pepper and dill on bread.

Nutritionist in conversation with “Russian newspaper”Recalled that lung diseases have long been treated with fat, for example, goat, badger or pork. They were smeared on the chest or back, and also drank with milk.

Nevertheless, the specialist recommended not to get carried away with this remedy, since the use of fat leads to stress on the liver and pancreas. So, instead of meat, it is better to use butter, combining it with products with bactericidal and immunostimulating properties. Besides, we shouldn’t forget about vitamins, added Dyadikova.

“Unfortunately, the composition of today’s fruits and vegetables is different from what it was even 60 years ago. Therefore, these substances in the volume that we need cannot be obtained from products today, ”the specialist noted, advising her to take vitamins.

The day before, therapist and nutritionist Yekaterina Burlyaeva listed products that can aggravate the course of coronavirus infection. Among them are sugar and flour confectionery and wheat bakery products, as well as salty dishes.