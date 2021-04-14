Avoiding meat altogether can be unhealthy. Primarily because meat products contain collagen and B vitamins. Nutritionist and therapist Anna Belousova told the Zvezda TV channel about this.

According to her, thanks to collagen, the youth and elasticity of the skin is preserved. This protein is found in large quantities in lamb and beef, slightly less in poultry, pork and fish. Very little – in dairy products and eggs. “If we give up meat, the skin will age faster. In this case, it will be possible to “smear” with any creams – and nothing will help. In addition, not only vegetable, but also animal fats are important for the body, ”she said.

Belousova noted that B vitamins regulate many metabolic processes in the body. For example, vitamin B12 helps maintain healthy red blood cell and red blood cell levels. “It cannot be obtained from anywhere except from animal products or in a pharmacy“ for money, ”” the doctor explained.

She pointed out that a vegetarian diet can be healthy and nutritious in fruit-rich countries like India. In Moscow, St. Petersburg and other megacities, it will be more difficult to give up meat and eat right.

Earlier, Zukhra Pavlova, an endocrinologist at the Moscow State University clinic, said that some of her patients developed wrinkles after refusing meat. The doctor clarified that this can be avoided thanks to a balanced diet and adherence to circadian rhythms.