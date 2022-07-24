A person who eats low-fat foods runs the risk of eating much more. This was told by a nutritionist, an employee of the Center for Aesthetic Cosmetology Elena Solomatina.

She noted that many people mistakenly perceive fat-free foods as dietary.

“A person with a light soul can eat even more than with ordinary fat content. But in fact, it is not dietary at all, but absolutely the same. A fat-free product can do even more harm, ”said Solomatina. URA.RU.

Solomatina said that manufacturers are trying to make their product tastier and more attractive with the help of additives, while declaring that it is fat-free.

“They deceive the brain that this is a quality product, but the body itself does not receive anything useful. He better get fat. He would at least go for construction and energy. And so he will get preservatives that won’t go anywhere at all, ”the nutritionist quotes “Gazeta.Ru”.

