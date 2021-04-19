PhD in Medicine, nutritionist Rimma Moysenko in an interview with “Pravdoy.Ru” on Monday, April 19, spoke about the health dangers of fast food.

According to the specialist, such food contains gelatin-like ingredients that swell quickly. Because of this, the body is saturated. Moysenko noted that such food does not contain fats, proteins and carbohydrates, all this is replaced by gluten-containing components with the addition of flavor enhancers, E-additives and color.

The nutritionist stressed that there is no healthy fast food. The consumption of such food is fraught with the fact that a person does not receive enough fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, antioxidants necessary for the body.

“Fast food simply gives a person a feeling of fullness, while his cells are starving. If the cells are starving, then not enough energy will be produced. Then the person begins to complain of weakness, lack of vitality, bad sleep. All this negatively affects the general well-being, ”concluded the nutritionist.

On the same day, endocrinologist Ekaterina Ivannikova in an interview with the TV channel “Star” talked about the dangers of instant noodles. According to the expert, the flavor enhancers present in the additives to this dish are harmful to the health of the body. If you often eat such noodles, a person will be at risk of protein deficiency.

The nutritionist added that you can eat small amounts of instant noodles, but you must definitely exclude flavor enhancers.

On April 13, nutritionist Sergei Oblozhko listed foods suitable for eating during a long train journey. In particular, it is worth stocking up on products with a long shelf life and canned protein foods. The expert urged to abandon instant cereals, noodles or mashed potatoes, but if there is a need to eat just such food on the road, then you should not use the proposed spices.