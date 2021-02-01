Nutritionist Andrey Bobrovsky spoke about the dangers of cheese. The candidate of medical sciences, associate professor of the medical faculty of St. Petersburg State University told radio Sputnik about this.

The doctor noted that cheese contains many useful elements and can replace milk with lactose intolerance. He stressed that cheese has 3-5 times more calories and 5-6 times more protein than milk. However, at the same time, it can contain ten times more saturated fat, which most experts associate with “diseases of civilization”, including cardiovascular diseases.

The expert advises to consume this product in moderation and choose low-calorie or firm varieties that can be satiated faster. He also added that the abuse of cheese can even form an addiction.

Earlier it was reported that Russians began to switch to cheese substitutes due to falling incomes. According to the Vedomosti newspaper, from January to November 2020, the production of cheese products in Russia increased by 5.8 percent (to 173 thousand tons).