Dietitian, nutritionist and expert of the Doctor TV channel Natalya Nefedova spoke on April 29 about how to cook shish kebab so that the dish is not dangerous to health.

The specialist noted that during the preparation of barbecue, carcinogenic compounds are released – heterocyclic amines (HCA) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH).

“Both of them increase the risk of developing colon and pancreatic cancer. In addition, excessive consumption of charred meat and inhalation of smoke from the grill can potentially provoke respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, ”she quotes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Nefedova recommended cooking barbecue at low temperatures, not overcooking meat on the grill, and avoid burning and charring. The expert also noted that the pieces of meat themselves should be leaner. She recommended marinating the meat before cooking.

“Pickling with acidic ingredients such as lemon juice, vinegar or wine can help reduce HCA formation by up to 90%,” she said.

The expert added that the herbs and spices in the dish may also have a protective effect against carcinogens.

On the eve of the doctor-gastroenterologist of JSC “Medicine”, Doctor of Medical Sciences Vladimir Neronov said that the right choice of meat will help not to get poisoned by shish kebab. The specialist noted that unscrupulous sellers use various methods to give meat a marketable appearance: they wash it with bleach and treat it with acetic acid.

On April 27, a gastroenterologist at the Gemotest Laboratory, Candidate of Medical Sciences Ekaterina Kashukh told Izvestiya that alcohol has a negative effect on the entire body, including the gastrointestinal tract and kidneys. And in combination with fatty meat increases the risk of damage to the pancreas, she added.