Nutritionist Yulia Polovinskaya spoke about the dangers of oranges, which is why, in some cases, their use can negatively affect human health. Her words convey RIA News…

Polovinskaya recalled that oranges, like any citrus fruits, are a strong allergen. Therefore, they should not be consumed in large quantities, as this can cause allergic reactions or anaphylactic shock. With caution, eating fruit on an empty stomach should be treated with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, the high acidity of the orange can damage the tooth enamel.

At the same time, the fruit contains a large amount of micro- and macroelements, including a daily dose of vitamin C and flavonoids, which regulate the growth of the body and have an antioxidant effect. In addition, oranges lower blood pressure, strengthen the walls of blood vessels, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. They also have antipyretic effects and are used in the treatment of ulcers and wounds.

Earlier, nutritionist Daria Savelyeva said that eating fruits is necessary in small quantities, and overeating with them can threaten with appetite disturbance and overweight. So, it is not recommended to eat more than 200 grams of fruit per day due to the high sugar content.