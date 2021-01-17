Grapefruit should not be consumed during treatment for coronavirus. It is also contraindicated for people with oncological and cardiological diseases, said nutritionist Anna Belousova in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel.

“Grapefruit is really not recommended in the treatment of coronavirus. It is categorically impossible to use this fruit for people who also drink drugs to lower cholesterol, as well as for those who are being treated for atherosclerosis, ”said the specialist, stressing that we are talking about the fruit itself and its juice.

The expert added that the instructions for sedatives and drugs for oncology indicated a complete list of products with which they should not be used. This prohibition is explained by the fact that these medicines contain a substance called neurogenin. In combination with grapefruit, the effect of the drug may decrease, as well as unforeseen consequences may arise from it.

Earlier, a doctor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Joshua Shaffzin, listed medications that should not be interfered with with coronavirus therapy. This list includes loperamide antidiarrheals and inhalers.