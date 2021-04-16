A barbecue made from any meat contains elements important for the body, and can also be a good remedy for stress, said Margarita Makukha, nutritionist of the SberZdorovye service.

“Many Russians are waiting for the beginning of the” barbecue season “, and when eating their favorite delicious food, the body synthesizes such hormones of happiness as endorphins and oxytocin, which cause a feeling of euphoria and increase stress resistance” – quotes the expert “Lenta.Ru” April 17.

In addition, there are benefits to the body from the dish. So, the kebab contains amino acids irreplaceable for the body. They are important for building muscles in the body, Makuha explained.

According to her, kebab helps to increase hemoglobin, which is responsible for the level of iron in the body, and also stimulates the synthesis of the male hormone testosterone.

On April 12, nutritionist, nutritionist Yulia Popova said that periodic inclusion of barbecue in the diet in moderation would not cause any health problems.