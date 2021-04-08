Australian nutritionist Jessica Sepel has shared tricks to help her cope with sugar cravings. Writes about this edition of the Daily Mail.

Seppel claims to follow the 80-to-20 rule: 80 percent of her diet is devoted to healthy foods, and the remaining 20 is reserved for pampering herself. These are her favorite, but not so healthy dishes.

One of the most important ways to combat sugar cravings is to eat a protein-rich breakfast, according to the expert. Sepal also recommends adding cinnamon to your food, which regulates blood glucose levels, avoiding artificial sweeteners, and not being distracted by the TV or phone while eating.

In some cases, sugar cravings can be linked to an unbalanced diet or lack of sleep, Sepel warns. According to her, both problems need to be solved.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has previously described an easy way to overcome sugar cravings. She claims that the desire to eat something sweet is caused by a lack of protein in the body. Based on this, the specialist suggested making sure that there is enough protein in each meal.