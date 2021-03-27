Nutritionist Elena Solomatina in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Speaks” told about the most suitable food for breakfast.

In the human diet, according to Solomatina, proteins, fats and carbohydrates should be present – breakfast should be balanced.

“It can be porridge with a piece of cheese, cottage cheese, a piece of lean meat. Or you can alternate – one day carbohydrate, porridge, the next day a protein breakfast – scrambled eggs or cottage cheese, ”she said.

The nutritionist also stressed that you can eat sandwiches for breakfast, but only from whole grain bread: you can put cheese, cucumber and green salad on top of it, thereby making a sandwich out of it. She also suggested adding lean meat or fish to it.

The expert advises making varied breakfasts without repeating every day. According to her, it would be best to plan breakfast in advance – a week in advance.

This information is confirmed by the statement previously made by the candidate of medical sciences, nutritionist, associate professor of the medical faculty of St. Petersburg State University Andrei Bobrovsky. The expert also advises eating proteins, fats and carbohydrates at breakfast.

Bobrovsky proposed to imagine a plate on which half of the food volume should be occupied by vegetables and fruits, a quarter – grain, a quarter – meat or protein products.

According to him, you should not eat sweets for breakfast, but fruits and berries contain sugar, which does not harm the body “provided there are adequate doses.”