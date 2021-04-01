Chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health Antonina Starodubova shared recipes for healthy fast food in an interview with RIA News…

The expert noted that a balanced diet should be consumed, low in sugar, salt and trans fats.

So, the specialist advised to prepare a salad of fresh vegetables without dressing. Natural yogurt with fresh berries is also a healthy fast food option. Another healthy recipe is fish sandwich. To prepare it, you need to take a piece of whole grain bread and put grilled fish and vegetables on top.

Earlier, Indian nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gave simple advice to those who want to start eating right, but do not know how to approach a healthy lifestyle. The doctor noted that the most important thing is not to starve yourself and not blame yourself for every breakdown. According to her, if a person has eaten something harmful, it is worth choosing something useful for the next meal. “Life is needed in order to live in pleasure. If you fall, you get up. So with nutrition, you just need to start eating healthy food again.