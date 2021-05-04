Irina Berezhnaya, a gastroenterologist, nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences, revealed ways to avoid overeating during the May holidays in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to her, the festive table should not be overloaded with fatty and meat dishes. She advised to dilute the menu with salads, vegetables, fruits, herbs and cereals. She also called for limiting the use of alcoholic beverages.

“You have to understand that the holidays are not for gorging themselves, but to enjoy life, from the holiday, to play sports. Food can be limited, ”said the specialist. The doctor warned that disregard for these rules can lead to unpleasant consequences.

Berezhnaya added that temporary correction of the diet will help restore the normal functioning of the digestive system. She advised eating more plant foods, either baked or stewed. Also, to improve well-being, the nutritionist recommended drinking tea with lemon, mineral water, or the use of enterosorbents.

Earlier, physician, cardiologist, nutritionist and medical blogger Philip Kuzmenko (Dr. Phil) told how much shish kebab can be eaten without harm to health. He recalled that meat is a product that should not be abused. According to the doctor, it is best to eat no more than 70-100 grams of red meat per day. The doctor gave advice to those who can exceed the “safe dose” of meat. Such people should approach the barbecue after filling their stomachs with something else, for example, vegetables and plain water.