Mushrooms are a suitable snack for alcohol, since the product allows you to get drunk less during a feast due to the sorbent it contains. Marina Makisha, a nutritionist, a member of the national Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists, told the agency “Moscow” about this.

According to her, mushrooms contain a substance called chitosan. “This is a category of dietary fiber that are good sorbents, and any sorbent helps us reduce the amount of alcohol we consume,” explained the nutritionist.

She added that chitosan is found in large quantities in any mushroom. “Chitosan is an insoluble dietary fiber, so you don’t need to eat more than 300 grams of mushrooms a day, as this is a big load for the digestive system,” Makisha called. The safe daily allowance for mushrooms is 100 to 150 grams, she said.

Earlier, gastroenterologist and nutritionist Nuria Dianova warned that pickled cucumbers and mushrooms, spicy kimchi cabbage or Korean carrots in combination with alcoholic beverages can negatively affect the pancreas. The consumption of such snacks stimulates this organ, but due to alcohol, the release of enzymes is disturbed. She recommended giving preference to jellied meat rather than pickled appetizers, and completely refrain from hot appetizers.