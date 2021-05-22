Nutritionist Anna Belousova has revealed a simple way to chop onions without tears, according to her, for this it is enough to take water in your mouth, the Zvezda TV channel reports.

“In fact, you can not only water, I tried it with all sorts of different non-alcoholic drinks. We collect liquid, do not swallow, cut and do not cry, “- said the specialist.

According to the nutritionist, this method works when chopping onions with a knife or grating, avoiding the flow of tears and redness of the nose.

