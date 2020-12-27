The New Year’s table can be made not only tasty, but also healthy. To do this, it is enough to replace some of the usual dishes or their ingredients. Nutritionist Irina Dyadikova revealed the secrets of healthy cuisine in a conversation with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The expert noted that it is better to replace the traditional turkey with a small duck with apples. It should be baked, overlaid with fruit, but not potatoes. This will make the dish more useful. Those who are fasting can cook red fish in the oven.

Dyadikova also recalled the Olivier recipe: a traditional salad does not include boiled sausage, but chicken breast or beef. To make the salad less greasy, it should be seasoned with yogurt or grapefruit juice, but not mayonnaise.

“Cut an apple into a herring under a fur coat instead of potatoes. And season with homemade sauce: vegetable oil, lemon, spices, and you need to add egg yolk as a thickener, ”added the nutritionist. Dyadikova categorically does not recommend eating salads on January 1. In her opinion, broth is best the morning after the New Year’s party.

Earlier, nutritionist Margarita Koroleva advised replacing potatoes in Olivier with Jerusalem artichoke tubers. The specialist emphasized that in this way the salad will not lose its taste, but it will become more useful.