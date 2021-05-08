Nutritionist, Candidate of Medical Sciences Olga Grigoryan revealed several rules that must be observed when going to barbecue. Reported by RT.

The specialist recommended that you be moderate when eating meat and stretch this process over time. “Before such a heavy meal, it is still better to eat salads and do not pounce on food, you need to stretch it in time. I ate a salad – I started making a barbecue, we talked – we ate a little meat, ”said the expert.

Grigoryan noted that it is better not to marinate in kefir or mayonnaise, as this entails the threat of intestinal disorders and increases the load on the pancreas. She advised to cook natural meat, giving preference to chicken and turkey.

In addition, during picnics, you should not wash down the barbecue with sweet soda, as it enhances the absorption of all substances, which affects the heart, liver and other internal organs. Also, you should not abuse alcohol.

Grigoryan named the maximum portion of meat that can be eaten at one time. According to her, it is 200 grams. After that, you need to pause. The nutritionist warned that the most dangerous thing is to consume too much food in a short period of time.

Earlier, nutritionist Margarita Makukha gave advice on how to cook “healthy” kebabs. It’s best to choose lean meats or cut the fat off before cooking, she said. The specialist also advised to marinate the future kebab in order to reduce the amount of carcinogenic substances, and not to overcook it.