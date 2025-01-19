The vitamins and nutritional supplements They have become an industry that has not stopped growing in recent years. It is estimated that on the market we can find more than 90,000 types, from those that take them to improve their sports performance to those that promise benefits for our body such as improving memory, protecting the heart or strengthening our immune system, as long as it is not abused. of them.

However, choosing between the many options offered to us and knowing which ones are most suitable for our body is not a simple task. What we do know is that the scientific evidence has pointed out for some time which are the most effective for our objectives, although we must keep in mind that these must be taken in their proper measure.

With the intention of clarifying some of the doubts about supplementation, a statement has been made nutritionist Pablo Ojedawhich usually gives the keys to carrying out a good fat loss process and maintaining a somewhat healthier diet. Now, in an intervention on the radio program ‘KISS Mornings’the food professional has warned about what those ssupplements that may be more beneficial for our body.

Pablo Ojeda recommends the best supplements to improve our health

The first one that has been recommended to include in our diet has been creatinean acid present in human muscles and brain that has been shown to improve sports performance. However, what few know is that this substance can also have a positive impact on the brain: «It has cognitive benefits», explained the nutrition specialist.









Ojeda has insisted that consuming this supplement, in addition to helping us physically, can also improve cognitive performance in tasks that require memory and attention. It can also serve to prevent some diseases associated with the brain: «Creatine is being associated with a lot of less likely to develop Alzheimer’s», he assured.

Another supplement that, according to Pablo Ojeda, cannot be missing in our daily lives is magnesium. “We must take it every day a couple of hours before bed», the nutritionist has advised, insisting that its intake can help «to serotonin secretion», the hormone of tranquility and happiness. Including a mineral like magnesium in our diet can help us «the formation of melatonin», the hormone associated with sleep and rest. Thus, the expert explains, its consumption It will help us “sleep well”.

Omega-3, the supplement that we must take “365 days a year”

Finally, the famous nutritionist has spoken about another of the substances that we must include in our diet and that “must be taken 365 days a year”. It is about the omega-3a group of polyunsaturated acids that are essential for our health, as they help us prevent heart disease, reduce LDL cholesterol and improve blood circulation.

«There are two types of omega that we know everything about, omega 3 and omega 6. It’s a little like water and cement: both are positive, but you have to there is a dose of equality for that to be efficient,” Ojeda began by explaining, insisting that both are essential for our body.

What happens, however, is that the proportion between both substances is not usually equal: “It should be 1-1 and in Spain is currently 1-7 in favor of omega-6», recognized the creator of content on healthy eating. As he has pointed out, in our country we should «consume much more omega-3 and less omega-6.

Although Ojeda insists that omega-3 should be included in our diet with foods that include it – oily fish (salmon, mackerel or tuna, among others), certain types of oil (olive, sesame, soy, linseed. ..), green leafy vegetables or nuts and seeds─, we can also include it through these supplements: “We should do it with food, although With omega-3 I would supplement every day», concluded the health professional.