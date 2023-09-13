Nutritionist Kerrison called kimchi and kombucha an ideal hangover cure.

Kerrison said eating fatty or fried foods won’t help relieve the headaches, nausea and groggy feeling that come with a hangover. For those suffering from the effects of heavy drinking, she advised eating fermented foods such as kimchi, kombucha or kefir. They will restore intestinal microflora and liver health, which are responsible for removing alcohol from the body and, therefore, reduce the duration of a hangover.

Fermented foods also contain beneficial yeast and bacteria that can help combat dehydration, which is behind many hangover symptoms, Kerrison added.

Earlier, narcologist Daria Ermolaeva said that, depending on individual factors, a person can sober up in a period of from several hours to several days. At the same time, during the period of sobering up, dehydration occurs, a change in the acid-base balance of the blood, and there is also a deficiency of vitamins and microelements.