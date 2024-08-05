Nutritionist Solomatina warns about the dangers of cut watermelons

The risk of watermelon poisoning during the season is not so high, but you should avoid buying already cut berries, since such an environment is ideal for the development of pathogens, warned nutritionist Elena Solomatina in a conversation with Lenta.ru. She also shared advice on choosing tasty watermelons without a high nitrate content.

“A ripe watermelon is indicated by a dry tail, a dull sound when struck, and a yellow side. The brighter it is, the better, because it is not only about sweetness, but also about the fact that during the ripening process, the nitrates in the berry become less and less. It is also worth choosing medium-sized watermelons in their class: not too small, but not too big either,” Solomatina recommended.

It is impossible to buy a berry with zero nitrates, as the nutritionist explained: they are contained in the soil even without additional fertilizer, and the watermelon actively absorbs them. But a small content of these substances does not pose a danger to humans. Another matter is pathogens that can develop in already cut berries.

“You can buy cut watermelons only in trusted stores, where everything is sterile, where they are stored in refrigerators and under film. But cutting a watermelon on the street, somewhere in the market, means opening the way for the development of various dangerous pathogens that feel great in sweet juice. It is very easy to get poisoned by such a berry, even if you take it home immediately after buying it. For the same reason, you should not buy slightly bruised, cracked watermelons,” the nutritionist warned.

