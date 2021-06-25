Nutritionist and physician Josh Ax spoke about the benefits of turmeric and named five easy ways to improve health with this spice, writes the Daily Express.

Turmeric owes much of its health benefits to curcumin, the main active ingredient in the root. According to the doctor, the spice is equally useful in powder, extract or tablet form. Its therapeutic effect extends to blood vessels, skin, psyche, and appearance.

The first area of ​​health improvement Ax named the prevention of thrombosis. Regular consumption of turmeric helps protect the body from blood clots. Laboratory studies and animal studies have shown that turmeric reduces the risk of platelet aggregation – bonding with each other. In diabetes, the spice in the diet will help protect against surges in blood sugar. As a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent, turmeric helps with certain skin conditions, while healthy skin can give “radiance and shine”. For this, you can use a turmeric face mask.

To control high cholesterol levels, a nutritionist recommends consuming more turmeric, as the spice regulates good cholesterol and removes excess bad cholesterol from the body. In addition, the spice is considered a natural pain reliever. Arthritis patients have reported a reduction in symptoms after adding turmeric to their diet.

