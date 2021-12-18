During the cold winter period, you can take vitamins C and D, you also need to monitor the diet and not eat sweets in large quantities. Nutritionist Alena Stepanova spoke about this on December 18.

She also advised walking more in the fresh air and noted that a specialist should prescribe the dosage of vitamins.

“The most important thing is to go out into the daylight so that the sleep hormone melatonin is better developed, to breathe fresh air, not to forget about it, despite the fact that it is cold and slushy at times,” Stepanova told the channel “Star”…

A day earlier, therapist, immunologist Irina Yartseva said that in winter it is necessary to monitor chronic diseases and follow a number of recommendations in order to maintain health. As the specialist noted, due to the weather, meteorological people may face ailments, and first of all, those who have vascular pathologies are at risk.

She also added that it negatively affects the body in severe frosts and dry air. In view of the fact that it is getting cold outside, the rooms begin to be heated more strongly. As a result, as Yartseva clarified, the humidity level can fall below 20% at a rate of 60%. In this regard, the specialist recommended using a humidifier.

Yartseva also advised drinking more fluids and limiting coffee consumption, especially for the elderly and those with vascular diseases. According to the therapist, these measures will compensate for pressure drops.