Laura Ford, a nutritionist and nutritionist in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, identified three main reasons why people are drawn to sweets and listed ways to overcome that craving. Her recommendations appeared in the video service TikTok…

First of all, a person may want foods containing sugar if they have eaten few carbohydrates for lunch. Ford recommends keeping your meals balanced. Side dishes like sweet potatoes and brown rice are ideal carbohydrates, she said.

The second reason, according to the nutritionist, is malnutrition. “If you eat little during the day, you will want sweets to quickly replenish your energy,” the expert explained. She encourages you to eat fully, without skipping meals, to avoid cravings for unhealthy foods.

Ford is also convinced that the desire to eat sweets can be caused by a lack of sleep. “Your hunger hormones ghrelin and leptin suffer from lack of sleep,” the specialist emphasized. “Make sure you sleep for at least eight hours.”

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has previously described an easy way to overcome sugar cravings. She claims that the desire to eat something sweet is caused by a lack of protein in the body. Based on this, the specialist suggested that you ensure that there is enough protein in each meal.