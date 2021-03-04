At night, you can eat some foods that contain easily digestible protein. Their TV channel “Zvezda” was named by nutritionist, gastroenterologist Nuria Dianova.

According to her, at night, digestion and all the work of the body slow down, so a proper snack should be light. An omelet with vegetables, cottage cheese, a piece of fish or fish cakes, a banana and a couple of spoons of urbech are well suited for this. Protein shakes or health food can be an alternative.

If you choose meat, then it should be in the form of baby food and then it will not “lump” in the stomach. “If you eat straight meat, it will give you a decrease in appetite or lack thereof in the morning,” Dianova explained.

She clarified that it is better not to eat poultry or meat in the evening and at night. Beef, veal and pork will be especially difficult to digest late in the day.

Earlier, Alfred Bogdanov, Associate Professor of the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, told the Russians about the secret of a proper dinner. He noted that it is advisable to choose a combination of protein and vegetables, you can also eat dairy and curd products. It is recommended to give up fruits in the afternoon, potatoes, pasta, rice and other cereals, bread and pastries, which in the evening “go” into fat.