Men should add protein, fiber and animal fats to their diet to feel good. Doctor of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Alexei Kovalkov told about this on the air of the next issue on the YouTube channel “And Talk?”

At the same time, the specialist emphasized that, first of all, a man’s menu should contain protein food, and then animal fats, which make up male sex hormones.

“If he doesn’t take animal fats, and his wife only feeds him with olive oil, then he will not be a man either. They feel it, so you can’t squeeze a piece of bacon or pork out of your mouth, ”said Kovalkov.

According to a study conducted by SberZdorovye and SberMarket services, men who want to maintain and improve their health need to include red meat, sea fish, mussels, poultry and pomegranates in their diet. At the same time, fast food and alcoholic beverages, on the contrary, have a negative effect on the synthesis of male hormones.