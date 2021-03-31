The healthiest desserts list includes chocolate, carob products, fresh fruits and berries. Nutritionist Margarita Lvova told reporters about this on Wednesday, March 31.

She noted that in the choice of chocolate, its composition is of great importance. The specialist advised to give preference to treats containing a large percentage of cocoa beans and a minimum of other ingredients.

“If you want to have a sweet snack for yourself, then it is better either to cook something yourself, or choose, for example, chocolate, it doesn’t matter whether it is milk or bitter, they are about the same in calories. Look at the composition so that there are just cocoa beans and, for example, sugar, “the TV channel quotes the nutritionist as saying”Star“.

In addition, according to her, desserts containing carob, a powder made from carob, are an equally healthy alternative to chocolate. In particular, it has a number of health-promoting properties and can be a good substitute for sugar and coffee.

She also suggested fruits and berries that are rich in fiber and naturally occurring sugars for a healthy sweet snack. At the same time, the nutritionist noted the importance of adhering to the norms of consumption of these products – two fruits and about 150-300 grams of berries per day. This will allow not only not to load the pancreas, but also not to gain weight, the expert explained.

On the eve of the nutritionist Maria Sirotina, she named a method that allows you to gorge yourself in a smaller portion during dinner. A proper and balanced breakfast helps eliminate the need for snacks during the day, as well as avoiding an overly heavy dinner, she says.

Earlier, on March 17, nutritionist and nutritionist Laura Ford spoke about the reasons why a person wants to eat sweets, and also named ways to overcome this desire. According to a nutritionist, a person may want sugar-containing foods if they ate few carbohydrates for lunch. Ford recommended that you ensure that your diet is balanced.