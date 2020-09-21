Doctor of Medical Sciences and nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg in an interview with the TV channel “Star” on Sunday, September 20, he talked about products that will help strengthen the immune system in the fall.

According to the specialist, it is important to diversify the daily diet with healthy products, since the autumn period, when viral infections, including COVID-19 infection, are “revived”, is insidious with the appearance of seasonal colds.

First of all, according to the doctor. You should eat as many colorful foods as possible, including carrots, peppers, tomatoes, pumpkin. They contain various antioxidants that, when combined, will stimulate the immune system. In addition, the presence of vitamin C in the body is important, and for this you need to include berries, apples, rose hips in the diet, which can be brewed into tea.

Ginsburg also noted the need to eat foods that are responsible for the absence of inflammatory processes – those that are a source of unsaturated omega-3 fatty acids. This fish is mackerel, herring and sardine. Also, do not forget about nuts – walnuts, peanuts, hazelnuts. It is recommended to season salads and vinaigrettes with linseed oil in the autumn season. In addition, the same apples and berries will help against inflammation.

