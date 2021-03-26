Ripe tomatoes will help to cope with spring mood swings, said Margarita Koroleva, a nutritionist, professor at the Federal Medical and Biological Agency of Russia, doctor of personalized medicine. She is quoted by the agency “Moscow”.

Tomatoes contain the amino acid tryptophan, which is the building block of the hormone of happiness – serotonin. “Let there be two or three tomatoes a day in the diet. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which allows you to preserve youth and beauty, and is also valuable for men’s health, ”said the Queen.

Tryptophan is also found in dates and dark chocolate. According to a nutritionist, this amino acid is found in soy products and cheeses. “A sufficient level of serotonin in the body supports not only tryptophan, but also a sufficient content of folic acid, that is, vitamin B9 and in general, in principle, all vitamins of group B,” the doctor concluded.

Earlier, the therapist of the highest category Lyudmila Lapa said that the main signs of spring vitamin deficiency include bleeding gums, sallow complexion and fatigue. The first signal that you need to start therapy is the complexion.