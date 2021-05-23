Natalya Pugacheva, a nutritionist at the Health Management Clinic of the Institute of Personalized Medicine, Sechenov University, named the ideal products for fast weight loss. This is reported by Izvestia.

According to the specialist, these are onions, spinach and celery, since they contain a lot of folic and ascorbic acids, potassium, and fiber. For better absorption, these vegetables are best seasoned with vegetable oil. In addition, any types of cabbage are very useful for those who want to lose extra pounds: they contain vitamins, dietary fiber, calcium, magnesium, and sauerkraut helps the intestines.

“Fiber and fruit acids stimulate digestion, a noticeable amount of magnesium, manganese, potassium helps to maintain energy metabolism, the transmission of nerve impulses at the proper level,” said Pugacheva. You should also include in the diet of those who are losing weight, beets along with tops, cucumbers, as well as thermogenics, that is, spicy and spicy vegetables, for example, horseradish, garlic, chili peppers, mustard, garlic. They have antiseptic and antioxidant effects on the body.

