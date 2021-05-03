Sports nutritionist, nutritionist Irina Pisareva named five bad habits that prevent you from losing weight. She told about this in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel.

First, she said, you need to think about speeding up your metabolism. To do this, Pisareva advises not to skip breakfast, as it gives energy and starts the metabolism.

The second bad habit is eating fruit at night. Their nutritionist advises to eat in the morning until 4 pm. “Since they contain natural plant sugars, they are still glucose, fructose, sucrose, so it is not recommended to eat them in the evening. Possibly various bloating, flatulence. Again, this contributes to weight gain, ”explains the specialist.

The third habit that interferes with losing weight is going to bed late. As noted by the nutritionist, it is very important to sleep at least seven to eight hours a day.

She also noted the habit of eating quickly and without chewing. She explained that with such a rhythm, satiety does not occur, since the body does not have time to digest the food that has come to it.

The last habit is a sedentary lifestyle. It promotes the accumulation of fat and slows down the metabolic rate.

Earlier, Russian nutritionist Olga Lozovaya named the types of foods that will help the body stay toned and look younger. These include foods made from whole grains, foods containing protein, and greens.