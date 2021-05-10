Doctor of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg, in an interview with Sputnik radio, called drinks dangerous to drink on an empty stomach.

According to him, you can drink water in the morning, however, all other drinks can be consumed on an empty stomach with an eye on the state of your health, since some of them can irritate the stomach or contribute to a sharp rise in blood sugar levels.

So, for example, fermented milk drinks, in contact with the inflamed gastric mucosa, can cause pain. The specialist noted that after eating, this organ is better protected. “Provided that the stomach is healthy, you can drink green tea with milk, sometimes coffee with milk is allowed,” the doctor added.

Earlier, nutritionist Irina Berezhnaya told how to avoid overeating during the May holidays. She advised not to overload the table with meat dishes and dilute the menu with salads, cereals, vegetables and fruits, and also limit alcohol consumption.