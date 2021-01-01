Andrey Bobrovsky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Nutritionist, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Medicine of St. Petersburg State University, named a way to recover after the New Year’s feast in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, clean water improves well-being best. Drinks are also effective to supplement deficiencies in water-soluble vitamins and minerals. “Freshly squeezed juices are good, but, of course, with all the restrictions and contraindications associated with the gastrointestinal tract. Next – mineral water: take a dining room or medical-dining room, not very saturated with microelements, ”he said.

In addition, kefir and other fermented milk products help to recover. The expert noted that you can invigorate with classic caffeine, but in moderation. Bobrovsky does not recommend drinking traditional pickle in the morning, since this is the most “bad morning drink”.

Earlier, the Russian dietitian, gastroenterologist Nuria Dianova called a way not to gain weight during the New Year holidays – to control the amount of alcohol and fruit consumed. She noted that before the New Year, Russians often participate in weight loss marathons to get in shape for the holidays. However, during the feast, she said, people begin to eat everything. “We will not collect from one New Year’s feast,” she explained. “This is all systemic, people move little, eat constantly, and weight gain occurs gradually.”