Indian nutritionist Nmami Agarwal named a way to keep you from getting fat over the winter. About it informs edition of The Indian Express.

According to the expert, in the cold season, people walk less often and are not as physically active as in summer. As a result, the amount of energy burned by the body is reduced. If you continue to eat as before, then you will surely get fat.

Agarwal advises making sure that your diet matches your physical activity. If a person is less mobile, he should eat a little less. For example, to reduce the daily allowance from 2.5 thousand kilocalories to two thousand kilocalories. This, according to the nutritionist, is not such a big sacrifice. “By doing this, you will not give up on any food, you will not starve yourself and, most importantly, you will be able to enjoy your meal plan,” she explained.

Earlier, Agarwal advised to make the diet for weight loss tasty and varied. According to her, proper nutrition will only work if the person really likes what he eats. Otherwise, losing weight will simply quit the diet and will not reach the goal.