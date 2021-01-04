Nutritionist Elena Solomatina called a way not to get better after the holidays. Reported by “Moscow 24”.

The expert noted that due to an overabundance of food, chronic diseases, which a person could not even suspect, may worsen. She advised Russians to smoothly restructure their meals.

“If you overeat the day before and cannot digest it all, you can arrange for yourself a fasting day. In other cases, you can switch to regular, but lighter food, ”she said.

Solomatina added that the food should be easily digestible. Also, according to the nutritionist, you should drink more fluids and eat more vegetables.

Earlier, Oksana Drapkina, the chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health of Russia, said that alcohol should be consumed in moderation on holidays. She recommended alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones, however, she urged not to drink alcohol at all if possible, since this rule is not mandatory for the New Year.