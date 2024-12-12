For a large percentage of women, menopause is marked by the end of monthly menstruationwhich in turn is due to the loss of follicular function of the ovaries. This means that the ovaries stop releasing eggs to be fertilized.

Symptoms

Although the regularity and length of the menstrual cycle varies considerably throughout a woman’s reproductive stage, The most common thing around the world is for women to experience this life process between 45 and 55 years old..

Menopause usually has no or very mild symptoms. Some women may even feel relieved that they don’t have to worry about periods or getting pregnant. Of course, for other people, The transition to menopause can bring hot flashes, night sweats, joint and muscle discomfort…

In depth

Hence, the nutritionist, naturopath and communicator, Marta Marcèhas launched a series of recommendations in an interview with ‘The Voice of Galicia‘. “The first thing is not to demonize carbohydratesthat we have to eat them because they are essential for building muscle and they are also great allies of bone,” he pointed out.

So, carbohydrates yes, but make them complex. We should avoid sweets, pastries, fruit juices or jams. Take, for example, whole, fresh fruit instead of those processed formulations, opt for everything that is whole, cook and let the tubers cool, so that they have much more resistant starch.

Recommendations

“Cabbages, broccoli or red cabbage can be incorporated into creams and we should eat them two or three times. a week, at least. And if we can take carbohydrates with fats and proteins, not take them alone, much better,” the expert pointed out.

And something very surprising: it is interesting to eat more during the day than at night. The reason? It is clear: at night it increases more insulin resistance that we have naturally. In your opinionit is advisable to start the meal with fiber and apple cider vinegar, a good salad…

Cinnamon can also have a place there. Yes, so that we can better adapt to this increase in insulin resistance. Another important thing is to eat a few times a day, avoid snacking. “That’s why I recommend doing three meals a day instead of five“, he concluded Marcè.