Regular consumption of sugar has a detrimental effect on skin health, nutritionist Ekaterina Maslova said. RIA News…

She listed four foods that kill the beauty and health of the skin. Sugar, for example, converts collagen fibers in the skin into tough clumps. “This leads to wrinkles and loose skin,” she noted.

Alcohol dehydrates the skin. With the abuse of alcoholic beverages, edema and vascular networks appear on the skin. Another enemy is gluten, which is found in rolls, baguettes, pasta and others. Lovers of these products may find swelling in the cheek area, age spots, rosacea. “Well, acne is often caused by dairy products. Many do not absorb lactose, which leads to inflammation, ”the specialist added. Rashes can appear not only on the face, but also on the back, décolleté.

Nutritionist Jessica Sepel previously stated that oily fish and whole grain baked goods contribute to skin radiance. The skin is the largest organ in the body, so you need to consume a sufficient amount of beneficial micronutrients to maintain its beauty and health, she said.