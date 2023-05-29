Dangerous products for pregnant women named in her Telegram-channel nutritionist and endocrinologist Albina Komissarova. She advised not to eat raw and half-cooked food, as well as certain types of fish.

Under the ban for pregnant women are not fully cooked eggs, meat, seafood and fish. For example, such dishes include poached eggs, carpaccio, tartar and sashimi. In addition, during pregnancy, it is not recommended to drink unpasteurized milk, eat unwashed vegetables and fruits, as well as raw sprouted seeds of alfalfa, mung bean and clover.

It is harmful for women who are expecting a child to eat fish with a high content of mercury, the doctor noted. These are tuna, king mackerel, marlin, shark and swordfish. In some cases, the use of jamon, unpasteurized dairy products, soft cheeses and blue cheeses can provoke listeriosis in a pregnant woman.

