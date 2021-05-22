Various salads, onions, spinach and celery are especially useful for those looking to lose those extra pounds. Natalia Pugacheva, a nutritionist at the Health Management Clinic of the Institute of Personalized Medicine at Sechenov University, spoke about this.

These foods are high in folic and ascorbic acids, fiber, potassium, she said. However, spinach is contraindicated in people with urolithiasis, the specialist noted. For better assimilation of salads, Pugacheva recommended filling them with a small amount of vegetable oil.

Any kind of cabbage is also ideal for weight loss. Cabbage contains a lot of dietary fiber, vitamins C, U, PP, sulforaphane, calcium and magnesium. And sauerkraut has additional benefits for beneficial intestinal microbes, the nutritionist said.

Also, without fear of adding extra pounds, beets should be included in the diet along with the tops.

“Fiber and fruit acids stimulate digestion, a noticeable amount of magnesium, manganese, potassium helps to maintain energy metabolism, transmission of nerve impulses at the proper level,” added the specialist.

Also, those striving for harmony should add ground cucumbers to the diet. The most useful are light greens with soft skin.

Rounding out the list are thermogenics – “hot” vegetables with a spicy or spicy taste. From all the variety, you can choose ginger, chili, horseradish, onions, mustard and garlic. They have an antiseptic, antioxidant and stimulating effect on the body.

