Nutritionist Duane Mellor stated that potatoes should not be eliminated from the diet because of their beneficial properties. According to the expert, it contains many vitamins and substances that are necessary for health, reports Medicalxpress.

Mellor stated that potatoes are rich in vitamin C: 150 grams of the product contains about 15 percent of the daily value of this vitamin. It strengthens the immune system and also builds the connective tissue needed for joints. In addition, potatoes contain vitamin B6, which contributes to the work of enzymes in the body. It also provides stability to the nervous system.

Fried and baked potatoes have a higher potassium content than boiled or mashed potatoes. At the same time, jacket potatoes contain almost a third of the recommended daily allowance for this element. The product is also rich in choline, a vitamin-like substance that is involved in brain function.

The nutritionist concluded that potatoes are lower in calories than bananas, so you shouldn’t give up eating them. However, in order to take care of the figure, Mallor advised not to fry it, but to boil it or steam it.

Earlier, the Swedish dietitian Christina Anderson announced the benefits of potatoes. In her opinion, this product saturates the body and is suitable for almost any type of nutrition.