The rate of weight loss should be smooth – this will help to avoid sagging skin, which is often faced by those losing weight. On April 11, the endocrinologist, nutritionist Olesya Gurova told about this.

Gurova noted that skin sagging depends on the rate of weight loss, age and elasticity.

“In some situations, it is impossible to prevent this process absolutely, especially if a person loses weight after an operation of 50 kilograms, 40 kilograms, then the excess skin must disappear somewhere, and it cannot sharply decrease, since this is too large a surface area,” – the TV channel quotes the endocrinologist “Star”.

The nutritionist added that when losing weight through surgery, when the weight loss is sharp and intense, only other operations will help get rid of excess skin.

With natural weight loss, Gurova advises focusing on the smoothness of weight loss and physical activity. The doctor also added that there is no universal method that will help avoid sagging skin, vitamins are also powerless against this problem.

Earlier that day, Ksenia Selezneva, head of dietetics at the European Medical Center, warned that specialized coffee and tea for weight loss reduce body weight, but can be hazardous to health.

The doctor recalled that such specialized drinks have a diuretic and laxative effect, and along with the loss of water, the body will lose important trace elements, for example, potassium. Abuse of them can lead to heart rhythm disturbances.