American nutritionist Samantha Heller explained why New Year’s resolutions are so difficult to keep: and gave advice on how not to break them. About it informs CBS News.

According to her, many people hope that they will start a new life in January, and set unrealistic goals for themselves. “If you want to lose weight, don’t tell yourself, ‘I’ll lose 15 pounds in a week,’ because that’s not going to happen,” she recommends. – You need to say to yourself: “I want to lose weight. What do I need to do for this? And where should I start?”

Related materials:

Heller believes that it is necessary to move towards the goal gradually. In addition, it is very important to have a high motivation. According to her, before you change your life, you need to evaluate your motivation on a scale of one to ten. If the score is below seven, it makes no sense to start – it still won’t work.

In the event that a person seeks to lose weight, first you need to understand what a healthy diet is, says Heller. “We all know that fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes are good for us,” she says. But maybe you should ask yourself: which ones do I like? Which of them have I not touched for many years? Maybe now I like them more than before. How to add them to my diet?

Earlier it was reported that the American nutritionist Dalina Soto spoke out against diets and advised to give up the desire to start a new life that is characteristic of many in January. In her opinion, the body should decide for itself what kind of food it needs.