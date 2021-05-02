The transition to eating habitual food after fasting should be gradual. First of all, we are talking about protein food and meat, therapist and nutritionist Rimma Moysenko told Sputnik radio.

As the doctor explained, during the refusal of meat, the body reduces the production of enzymes necessary for its assimilation. At the same time, the body cannot sharply safely rebuild and again begin to produce them in a sufficient volume, and it needs to be helped.

“You cannot drink water with food, and 20-30 minutes before a meal, you must definitely drink a glass of water with a small amount of lemon juice. This will increase the acidity of hydrochloric acid, which will begin to break down proteins more actively, ”advised Moysenko. For starters, she recommended eating small cuts of meat with a vegetable garnish.

The nutritionist also gave advice on the May holidays. According to her, after the fast, you can eat kebabs, but you should choose a piece without overcooked edges. In addition, there should be twice as many vegetables and greens that you need to eat meat, the specialist emphasized.

Earlier, nutritionist Anna Ivashkevich described a portion of barbecue that is safe for health. According to her, so that the body can properly assimilate the barbecue, you can eat no more than 200-300 grams of meat at a time.