Early symptoms of iron deficiency in the body listed in his blog on the Yandex. Zen” famous nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg. To consider anemia (a decrease in hemoglobin in the blood) as the main manifestation of this is a mistake, he stressed.

“Iron is included not only in hemoglobin. It is also actively involved in the work of enzymes (cytochromes) involved in the processes of extracting energy from nutrients, as well as in the neutralization of toxic compounds formed in the body during life or penetrating the body from the outside, ”Ginsburg recalled.

Therefore, the main and earliest symptoms of iron deficiency are a breakdown, general malaise and chronic fatigue, the doctor said. “And the heartbeat, pallor of the skin and a decrease in the content of hemoglobin and red blood cells in the blood – this is only later, much later,” he added.

According to the specialist, due to physiological reasons, women of childbearing age especially often suffer from iron deficiency. First of all, they should pay attention to the early symptoms of iron deficiency, make an appointment with a doctor and undergo an examination – check the content of ferritin and transferrin in the blood.

Previously, Ginzburg described the process of preparing the body for a diet. He stressed that this stage should take at least two weeks.