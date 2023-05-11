Tips for keeping the body in good shape gave in his video blog on the Yandex. Zen” doctor of medical sciences, nutritionist and psychotherapist Mikhail Ginzburg. He urged Russians to get enough sleep and think positively.

The doctor reminded: in order not to gain excess weight, you need to maintain a balance of energy received and expended. To do this, first of all, it is worth reducing the consumption of sugar and “delicious fats” (fatty-sweet delicacies).

“It is this food that we usually consume without measure, without taking into account our daily needs. As soon as we reduce sugar intake, our nutrition becomes more manageable, ”said the nutritionist.

It is also necessary to reduce the amount of carbohydrates with a high glycemic index – potatoes, white bread, rice, the expert continued. Sugar from these products is rapidly absorbed, as a result of which the blood sugar level rises rapidly, the consumption of the required amount of food is disturbed.

The amount of food consumed depends on the psycho-emotional state of a person and how well he sleeps: if he is upset about something, if he has slept less than normal, he eats many times more than he needs. Appetite also increases with little physical activity.

“If you get enough sleep, be joyful, move more and reduce your consumption of harmful components, you will automatically start consuming about as much energy as you spend and not gain weight,” the expert concluded.

