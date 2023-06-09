He listed nutritional rules for fighting atherosclerosis and recommendations for slowing down the aging process in his video blog on the Yandex. Zen, doctor of medical sciences, nutritionist and psychotherapist Mikhail Ginzburg. In particular, he recommended avoid products with palm oil.

Ginzburg called atherosclerosis the main epidemic of the XXI century, the most common cause of death.

“Atherosclerosis is an inflammatory process in fatty spots, which we all have, starting from birth, under the inner lining of blood vessels. It is clear that if we eat greedily and weigh a lot, then there are also a lot of these lipid spots, inflammation in them develops earlier and flows more malignantly. But there are a number of factors in the nature of nutrition that affect the development of atherosclerosis, ”said the nutritionist.

The doctor explained that 80 percent of the fatty acids in food come from two acids, palmitic and oleic. Palmitic is a saturated fatty acid that hardens fat, while oleic is an unsaturated fatty acid more common in vegetable, liquid fats. Which of them is more in the human body, such is his fat.

“In other words, palmitic fatty acid is harmful, it contributes to the development of atherosclerosis, oleic – on the contrary,” the expert explained.

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in fish oil, olive and linseed oils, also prevent atherosclerosis, while omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are abundant in sunflower, corn and soybean oils, contribute to its development and accelerate aging, he added.

Another dietary factor that influences the development of atherosclerosis is the choice between cis and trans fats. The first of them are considered good, they are absorbed by the body, the second – bad, they are not absorbed.

“There are very few trans fats in natural fats, but if we do something with them – for example, we make margarine or spread from vegetable fats, the amount of trans fats increases significantly. Palm oil is very rich in trans fats, which today is added to cheeses, sour cream, and confectionery. In terms of its atherogenic effect, it often surpasses the same butter, ”said Ginzburg.

To slow atherosclerosis, he advised to drastically reduce the consumption of foods with trans fats.

